DC cherry blossoms reach 3rd stage of bloom

Abigail Constantino

March 9, 2020, 6:05 PM

The cherry blossoms in D.C. reach third stage of peak bloom. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)

The cherry blossoms in D.C. have reached the third stage of peak bloom: extension of florets.

Above average temperatures in the last three days moved the cherry blossoms halfway to peak bloom, predicted to be from March 27 to 30.

Warmer weather had left some wondering whether this year’s peak would happen earlier than usual or fizzle altogether. Last year, the cherry blossoms peaked around the beginning of April.

NPS staff spent the last few weeks collecting data and running them through algorithms to make their prediction.

The peak bloom dates vary year by year and depends on weather conditions.

“We’ve had a mild winter and we haven’t had much snow, the trees really haven’t gone into a deep dormancy,” Brian Hall, spokesman for the NPS unit which oversees the National Mall and its monuments, told WTOP.

green buds
The first stage is the green bud stage. This usually happens between late February and early March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
visible florets
Stage 2 is when florets are visible. This usually starts around the second or third week of March. However, back in 2015, stage 2 started April 1. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
extension of florets
Stage 3, or extension of florets, usually happens from mid- to late March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peduncle elongation
Stage 4, or peduncle elongation, usually happens at the end of March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
puffy white
The puffy white stage occurs in late March or early April. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peak bloom
Peak bloom is defined by the National Park Service as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open. The date varies year-to-year and depends on weather conditions. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
