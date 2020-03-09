DC cherry blossoms reach 3rd stage of bloom

The cherry blossoms in D.C. have reached the third stage of peak bloom: extension of florets.

Above average temperatures in the last three days moved the cherry blossoms halfway to peak bloom, predicted to be from March 27 to 30.

Temperatures significantly above average for three of the past six days move the cherry trees to Stage 3 – extension of florets. #BloomWatch #HalfwayHome #CherryBlossomDC @CherryBlossFest pic.twitter.com/t09byu4TYO — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 9, 2020

Warmer weather had left some wondering whether this year’s peak would happen earlier than usual or fizzle altogether. Last year, the cherry blossoms peaked around the beginning of April.

NPS staff spent the last few weeks collecting data and running them through algorithms to make their prediction.

The peak bloom dates vary year by year and depends on weather conditions.

“We’ve had a mild winter and we haven’t had much snow, the trees really haven’t gone into a deep dormancy,” Brian Hall, spokesman for the NPS unit which oversees the National Mall and its monuments, told WTOP.

