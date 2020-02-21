Fun events at the 2020 National Cherry Blossom Festival

The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place from March 20 to April 12. Here are some can't-miss events in the D.C. area.

New England has leaf peepers in the fall, but D.C. has blossom peepers in the spring. The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place from March 20 to April 12. Here are some can’t-miss events with which to flood your IG feed.

The festival’s opening ceremony is on Saturday, March 21 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warner Theatre. It’s free but you need a ticket, which comes with convenience or handling fees.

The Blossom Kite Festival is a free event on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It takes place on the National Mall. You can bring your own kites or children can make one at an activity station (while supplies last). There are also kites available for purchase.

“We have some fabulous, famous kite-flyers who are going to be doing some demonstrations never before seen here in D.C.,” National Cherry Blossom Festival President Diana Mayhew said.

Also on Saturday, March 28, is the Sakura Taiko Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tidal Basin. It will have performances by Japanese drumming groups and will showcase drumming styles from traditional favorites to modern Japanese-American fusion. The event is free.

Another free event on March 28 is the 22nd annual National Cherry Blossom Freedom Walk. The walk, from 9 a.m. to noon, raises awareness about the Japanese American experience during World War II and the importance of preserving the constitutional rights of all Americans.

On Saturday, April 4 is the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. There will be colorful balloons, floats, marching bands, performers and celebrities.

The parade, including the kite festival and Petalpalooza, are some of the festival’s signature events that come back every year. And every year, the festival has new surprises and new elements of entertainment for each signature event.

Spectators can see this year’s fun new balloons and watch the parade for free from Constitution Avenue between Ninth and 15th streets NW. There are ticketed sections available starting at $21.

On Sunday, April 5, celebrate the Anacostia River and get a taste of what local D.C. has to offer at the Anacostia River Festival. You can take out a canoe, ride a bike in the bike parade, play lawn games and do other fun things. The free event takes place at Anacostia Park on Anacostia Drive and Good Hope Road SE from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Petalpalooza on Saturday, April 11 moves to a new location this year at The Yards in the Capitol Riverfront in Southeast. The daylong celebration will include music on several stages, interactive art installations and other activities. The event is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and it’s free.

For a complete list of events and activities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, visit the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s event page.

Mayhew said that over 40 participating organizations are presenting special, unique types of cultural demonstrations and art exhibits related to spring time and the cherry blossoms that honor the culture of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Once again, D.C. sports teams are on board to create special cherry blossom events, Mayhew said.

A new partnership for 2020 is with the Washington Wizards. On March 25, the team will hold a Cherry Blossom Night when they play the Phoenix Suns. Fans can get T-shirts and a Rui Hachimura cherry blossom-themed bobblehead. Hachimura was born in Japan and is a member of the Japanese national team.

Usually covered in red, Nationals Park will turn pink when Blossoms and Baseball returns on April 6. Also, D.C. United will again hold Blossom Night on April 3 when they face NYCFC. Stay tuned for more details on these events.

The entire city gets on board when the cherry blossoms start to bloom, Mayhew said, including over 60 restaurants offering special entrees, cocktails and desserts inspired by spring time and the festival.

Mayhew recommends that locals do a “staycation” in order to enjoy the events of the festival, and several local hotels are offering cherry blossom packages.

“Come and enjoy not just one day. Come for a weekend,” Mayhew said.

