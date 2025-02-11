Paul Simon, Cynthia Erivo and more announced in new ‘star-studded’ Wolf Trap season

Wolf Trap in Virginia has announced its new 2025 season with a mix of classic rock, folk, Broadway stars, pop music and more.

Tickets for the new season go on sale to the public Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

The summer season kicks off May 30 and 31 with two nights of The Avett Brothers followed by two nights of Paul Simon on June 6 and 7. A performance from Ringo Starr is scheduled on June 17, and three nights of James Taylor are planned Aug. 21, 23 and 24.

Artists hitting the Wolf Trap stage for the first time this summer include James Arthur on July 2, Jacob Collier on Aug. 5 and Maren Morris on Sep. 12.

Rock bands and artists on the schedule include HEART on June 1, DISPATCH on July 5, Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray on July 16, Chicago on July 23, Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional on July 27, and Tedeschi Trucks Band and Whiskey Myers on Aug. 29 and 30.

Wolf Trap is also bringing some Broadway hits to Virginia featuring two shows from the National Symphony Orchestra including a night with Cynthia Erivo on Sept. 7, who plays Elphaba in the movie adaptation of “Wicked,” and an Evening with Kelli O’Hara and Sutton Foster on Aug. 1.

Some of the bands returning to Wolf Trap include The Roots on June 29, David Sedaris on July 19, Alison Krauss & Union Station on Sep. 9, and reggae icons Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear on Sep. 18.

“From the moment visitors arrive, we want them to feel the excitement and energy of Wolf Trap’s summer season,” said Arvind Manocha, president and CEO of Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts. “This is a place where music, nature, and community unite. This summer we’re inviting audiences to celebrate the power of live performances in one of the nation’s most unique and inspiring venues.”

Find the complete lineup on the Wolf Trap website.

