Kylie Minogue honored with global icon award at the Brits

England’s biggest night in music took place Saturday across the pond, and one international superstar received one the highest honors.

Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2024 in London, Saturday, March. 2, 2024. Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2024 in London, Saturday, March. 2, 2024. (CNN) — England’s biggest night in music took place Saturday across the pond, and one international superstar received one the highest honors.

Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue was honored at the Brit Awards in London with the global icon award, recognizing her nearly 40-year career in music. She was also nominated for international artist of the year at the event, and took the stage to close the show with a blowout medley performance of her biggest hits.

Ahead of the show, Minogue spoke with the Brit Award correspondents, saying how her “mind has not stopped for a while” amid all the accolades and activity, but that she is “very much looking forward to tonight.”

The global icon award was presented to Minogue by Dua Lipa, who referred to her as “the eternal queen of pop.”

When Minogue was on stage to accept the honor, she said, “the thing that really gets me is the love of music and the connection with people.”

“There’s a part of me that’s still the 14-year-old girl in her room dreaming of making music,” she added.

Soon after receiving the award, Minogue took the stage once again to perform a medley of her hits, from “Padam, Padam” to “Slow” to “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” as the final act of the night.

“Tension,” the sixteenth studio album from Minogue released in September, has heralded yet another resurgence in popularity for the star, most notably for its lead singe “Padam, Padam,” which dominated the airwaves and party playlists last summer.

Outside of the festivities in London this weekend, Minogue is currently performing in residency in Las Vegas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.