Go to a ballgame, attend a free concert at Nationals Park

Washington Nationals fans will have something extra to enjoy following four Friday night games this summer.

D.C’s Major League Baseball team said musicians Flo Rida, Carly Rae Jepsen, Teddy Swims and Lady A will perform in its Nats Summer Concert Series.

“We are excited to offer our fans an exceptional gameday experience by bringing these terrific musicians to the city. With concerts that span a variety of genres all included with a baseball ticket, there will truly be something for everyone at Nationals Park this summer,” Alan H. Gottlieb, chief operating officer of Lerner Sports Group, said in a news release.

Flo Rida will perform after the Nationals-Braves game on June 7, Carly Rae Jepsen will perform after the Nationals-Reds game on July 19, Teddy Swims will perform after the Nationals-Angels game on Aug. 9, and Lady A will perform after the Nationals-Phillies game on Sept. 27.

All four postgame concerts are free for baseball fans attending that day’s 6:45 p.m. game. Each concert is expected to begin about 30 minutes following the final out, according to the team.

Aside from the concert series, Nationals Park will host concerts by Green Day on Monday, July 29, and Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on Saturday, Sept. 7.

