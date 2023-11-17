Karol G wins best album at Latin Grammys, with Bizarrap and Shakira also taking home awards

Karol G, Bizzarap, Shakira and Natalia Lafourcade, won big at the Latin Grammy Awards held Thursday.

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room Karol G poses with the awards for best urban album for "Mañana Sera Bonito", for album of the year for "Mañana Sera Bonito" and the award for best urban fusion/performance for "TQG" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room Ovy On The Drums, from left, Karol G, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz pose with the award for album of the year for "Mañana Sera Bonito" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room Natalia Lafourcade poses in the press room with the awards for record of the year, best singer-songwriter song, and best singer-songwriter album for "De Todas Las Flores" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room Natalia Lafourcade poses in the press room with the awards for record of the year, best singer-songwriter song, and best singer-songwriter album for "De Todas Las Flores" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room Shakira poses in the press room with the awards for song of the year and best pop song for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and best urban fusion performance for "TQG" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room Karol G poses with the awards for best urban album for "Mañana Sera Bonito", for album of the year for "Mañana Sera Bonito" and the award for best urban fusion/performance for "TQG" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Press Room Shakira poses in the press room with the awards for song of the year and best pop song for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and best urban fusion performance for "TQG" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Shakira, from left, Bizarrap, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards Arrivals Maria Nelly Ruiz, left, and Rauw Alejandro arrive at the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Bizarrap, from left, Shakira, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Luis Fonsi, left, and Anitta present the award for album of the year during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Maluma performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Maluma performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards Arrivals Natalia Lafourcade arrives at the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Edgar Barrera, from left, Camilo, IZA, and Manuel Carrasco perform during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Kany Garcia, left, and Christian Nodal perform during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Kany Garcia, left, and Christian Nodal perform during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Pablo Alboran performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Bizarrap performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Shakira performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Shakira performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Bizarrap performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Andrea Bocelli performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Juanes, left, and Rauw Alejandro perform during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Andrea Bocelli performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Peso Pluma, center, performs with Brian Tovar, left, and Pedro Tovar of Eslabon Armado during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Karol G, left, presents the award for person of the year to Laura Pausini during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Laura Pausini performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Shakira performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Sebastian Yatra performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Alejandro Sanz performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show Rosalia performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards Arrivals Paula Arenas arrives at the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Spain Latin Grammy Awards Arrivals Shakira arrives at the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP ( 1 /34) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Karol G, Bizzarap, Shakira and Natalia Lafourcade, won big at the Latin Grammy Awards held Thursday.

Karol G’s “Mañana será bonito” was crowned best album of the year and best urban music album.

Argentine producer Bizarrap took home the awards for song of the year and best pop song for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” with the Colombian star.

Shakira, who attended the ceremony held in Seville, Spain, accompanied by her two children, Milan and Sasha, said that she wanted to dedicate the award to them “because I have promised them that I am going to be happy.”

Natalia Lafourcade, who holds the title for most Latin Grammys in history, added more awards to her record-breaking list with record of the year.

Edgar Barrera, who began the night as a favorite with 13 nominations, had to settle for three awards: composer of the year (a category awarded for the first time), producer of the year and best regional Mexican song. That award came for the composition “un X100to”, the collaboration between his protégés, Grupo Frontera, and the superstar Bad Bunny.

Relocating the show to Seville for the first time meant that flamenco was present throughout the entire night.

It was on display from the opening, by Rosalía, who returned to her origins to offer her version of “Se nos muerte el amor,” by Rocío Jurado, to the musical number by Andrea Bocelli who performed “Granada,” composed by the Mexican Agustín Lara and the performance of “Corazón partío” by Alejandro Sanz, who was accompanied by 30 flamenco dancers.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.