Mick Jagger makes surprise slapstick cameo on ‘SNL’ alongside host Bad Bunny

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made two surprise cameos on the new episode of “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by musician Bad Bunny.

In the first sketch, Jagger crashed the set of a Spanish-language soap opera, playing the father of a character who was involved in a bitter on-screen fight.

Bad Bunny starred in the sketch alongside and “SNL” cast member Marcello Hernández.

Bad Bunny and Hernández were attempting to film a scene where their character were engaged in a verbal argument that resulted in the two slapping each other. Jagger, 80, sported a pencil mustache and a cream colored leisure suit for his part of the sketch, which ended with him slapping both actors in the scene-gone-awry. (The fictional production had already been marred by delays caused by a supporting actor who didn’t speak Spanish, played by Punkie Johnson.)

Jagger later appeared in a second sketch playing a not-so-innocent nun.

Jagger’s appearance on Saturday comes after the Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds” on Friday, their first new album since 2005.

The Stones also announced that they’ll begin a new tour next year.

The Rolling Stones, including members Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, also performed a surprise album release party Friday night in New York City. Lady Gaga joined the band on stage to perform their single “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Lady Gaga also made a cameo on “SNL” on Saturday to introduce Bad Bunny, who pulled double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.

