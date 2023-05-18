‘Bad Blood’ between Taylor Swift and a security guard? Maryland fan speaks out

There seemed to be "Bad Blood," between Swift and a security attendant at Lincoln Financial Field. The fan she was defending — a Baltimore County woman — tells her side of the story.

A Maryland woman is speaking out after Taylor Swift defended her in the middle of the popstar’s hometown concert Saturday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There seemed to be “Bad Blood,” between Swift and a security attendant at Lincoln Financial Field.

A video with more than 17 million views shows Swift shouting at the employee while performing the hit from her album “1989” after he was reportedly hassling fans at The Eras Tour.

‘Bad Blood’ viral video shows interaction

It seems fans knew he was trouble when he walked in.

Kelly Kelly, 33, a self-proclaimed “OG Swifite,” said the security attendant continually told the fans “You Need To Calm Down,” throughout the night.

“We were dancing, having the best time and he comes up and he’s just like putting his arms out,” the Baltimore County woman told WTOP, recounting the security attendant told fans to “back up,” and “calm down.”

“We were not pushing down the barricade, nothing like that,” Kelly said.

She said the guard was standing in front of her, blocking her view of Swift as she approached the edge of the diamond-shaped stage.

“I guess that’s when she noticed what was going on,” Kelly said.

In the video, Swift — while remaining on the beat — is seen yelling, “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything,” adding, “Hey! Stop!” before strutting away.

Kelly’s sister pointed out to her that the singer was sticking up for her.

“You would never think in this situation with 60 or 70,000 people in this arena that would happen to you,” Kelly said. “I would never think that she would even notice that there was even an issue.”

Swift response

Afterward, the security attendant was escorted away from the stage, Kelly said.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Financial Field confirmed to WTOP there was an interaction between a fan and a security attendant at the show. The spokesperson said the issue was addressed and resolved internally.

For Kelly, the night was full of surprises before Swift began yelling.

The sisters originally had seats with an obstructed view, but at the last minute scored seats on the floor. After arriving, Kelly said they learned seats were the closest to the barricade nearby the diamond-shaped part of the stage.

“We were kind of freaking out,” she said.

But after the trouble, Kelly said, “my mind was just somewhere else,” as other concertgoers approached her and offered to send her videos of what happened.

While “Band-Aids don’t fix bullet holes,” Kelly said in addition to taking statements from the fans involved in the interaction, she was offered free tickets to return for Sunday night’s show.

She took up the offer and returned to Philly on Sunday for another “amazing” night of dancing.

Kelly Kelly stands with Taylor Swift during a meet and greet at Salisbury University in 2007. (Courtesy Kelly Kelly) Courtesy Kelly Kelly While attending Salisbury University in 2007, Kelly Kelly and her friends got a tour of Swift’s tour bus, hosted by her mom, Andrea. (Courtesy Kelly Kelly) Courtesy Kelly Kelly Kelly Kelly (left) and her sister on the floor of Taylor Swift’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field. (Courtesy Kelly Kelly) Courtesy Kelly Kelly Kelly Kelly poses with a group of friends attending The Eras Tour in Philadelphia. (Courtesy Kelly Kelly) Courtesy Kelly Kelly Kelly Kelly attending Swift’s tour of her album “Red,” (2012). (Courtesy Kelly Kelly) Courtesy Kelly Kelly Kelly Kelly attending Swift’s tour of her album “1989” (2014). (Courtesy Kelly Kelly) Courtesy Kelly Kelly To celebrate turning 33 years old, Kelly Kelly threw a listening part for Swift’s album, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Kelly and Swift are the same age. (Courtesy Kelly Kelly) Courtesy Kelly Kelly ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

‘It really got blown up.’

In addition to being the subject of dozens of TikTok videos, some fans have gone as far as to spoof Swift’s shouted words onto T-shirts or bracelets.

“It wasn’t this big thing. It was just girls, we were just having a good time, we’re dancing,” she said. “And it really got blown up.”

Though Kelly said she’s appreciative, Swift’s response wasn’t as shocking to her as some may think.

“She does a lot of these, like, big gestures for her fans,” Kelly said, citing examples of the singer inviting fans to her home to bake cookies and attending fans’ bridal showers.

“She really does a good job of making her fans know how much she cares about them.”

Kelly herself has been a Swiftie since she was in high school.

In 2007, while Kelly was a freshman at Salisbury University, Swift played a concert and tickets were $5.

Kelly and her friends made T-shirts for the concert and were able to meet Swift. Swift’s mom, Andrea, gave Kelly’s group a tour of the tour bus.

“We’re the same exact age,” Kelly said. “So when she sings these songs, a lot of the same things have happened to me in that time in my life.”