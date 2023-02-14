Springsteen announces new DC, Baltimore tour dates

Bruce Springsteen announced new dates on his international tour with the E Street Band for D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland.

Local Bruce Springsteen fans will have a few more chances to check out the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer in D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland — new dates in both cities have been announced for his upcoming international tour with the E Street Band.

The Boss will come back to the District this summer to perform at Nationals Park on Aug. 28.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will also perform another date in Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept. 9.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale Feb. 28.

In 2022, the tour first announced shows. Other shows in the area include one at D.C.’s Capital One Arena on March 27 and another CFG Bank Arena on April 7.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said the April 7 show was at the Baltimore Arena, the CFG Bank Arena’s previous name.