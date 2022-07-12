Springsteen announces DC, Baltimore dates for 2023

Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday announced U.S. dates for his 2023 tour with the E Street Band, and D.C. and Baltimore are on the list.

The tour, Springsteen’s first with the E Street Band since 2017, and their first North American dates since 2016, will hit the Capital One Arena in D.C. on March 27, and the Baltimore Arena on April 7.

Tickets for both shows go on sale July 26.