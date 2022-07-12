RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Springsteen announces DC, Baltimore dates for 2023

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 12, 2022, 11:46 AM

Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday announced U.S. dates for his 2023 tour with the E Street Band, and D.C. and Baltimore are on the list.

The tour, Springsteen’s first with the E Street Band since 2017, and their first North American dates since 2016, will hit the Capital One Arena in D.C. on March 27, and the Baltimore Arena on April 7.

Tickets for both shows go on sale July 26.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Entertainment News | Local News | Music News

