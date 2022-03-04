The Weeknd performing at FedEx Field in July

The Weeknd looks to pack FedEx Field with a summer concert at the Prince George's County, Maryland, venue this July.

There’s still one surefire way to pack FedEx Field: Do anything but play a football game there. The Weeknd looks to keep that trend going with a summer concert at the venue in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Toronto-born singer will bring his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour to the national capital region on July 30.

Tickets go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m.

This is the first time The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will be touring songs from his After Hours album that was released in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

He also will be performing songs from Dawn FM, his latest studio album released in January.

The After Hours album is known for singles “In Your Eyes,” “Heartless,” “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights.”

According to the tour’s promotional materials, “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, passing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit, “The Twist.”

Two other songs from the After Hours album — “Heartless” and “Save Your Tears” — also made it to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.