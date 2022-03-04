CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Music News » The Weeknd performing at…

The Weeknd performing at FedEx Field in July

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 4, 2022, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There’s still one surefire way to pack FedEx Field: Do anything but play a football game there. The Weeknd looks to keep that trend going with a summer concert at the venue in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Toronto-born singer will bring his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour to the national capital region on July 30.

Tickets go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m.

This is the first time The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will be touring songs from his After Hours album that was released in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

He also will be performing songs from Dawn FM, his latest studio album released in January.

The After Hours album is known for singles “In Your Eyes,” “Heartless,” “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights.”

According to the tour’s promotional materials, “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, passing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit, “The Twist.”

Two other songs from the After Hours album — “Heartless” and “Save Your Tears” — also made it to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up