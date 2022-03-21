‘Kyiv Calling:’ Ukrainian punk band turns The Clash classic into anti-Russia rally cry

A Ukrainian punk band has released a reworked cover version of The Clash's "London Calling," turning the 1979 hit into an anti-Russian anthem, entitled "Kyiv Calling."

“Kyiv Calling,” by the band known as Beton, is a rallying cry for global support of the Ukrainian resistance during the Russian invasion.

The video, posted on YouTube, aims to raise money for the Free Ukrainian Resistance Movement.

“Kyiv calling to the whole world/Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls,” according to the lyrics. “Kyiv is rising — we live for resistance.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The song speaks to Russians about government propaganda, with rewritten lyrics including, “Phony Putinmania has bitten the dust,” and “You know what Moscow said, well, none of it is true.”

The title of the original song by The Clash refers to the manner in which the BBC World Service’s began its World War II broadcasts.

Members of Beton have has said The Clash inspired them to become musicians. The Clash has retweeted Beton’s new video, and will donate royalties to the movement’s efforts.

The new version, produced by Danny Saber, who has worked with bands ranging from Madonna to The Rolling Stones. Saber was one of the last producers to work with The Clash’s Joe Strummer, before Strummer’s death in 2002.