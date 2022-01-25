CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Bad Bunny is headed to Nats Park for next tour

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 25, 2022, 8:10 AM

Acclaimed rapper Bad Bunny is launching another stadium tour — and he’s coming to D.C. in August.

The World’s Hottest Tour, with special guest DJ Alesso, will land at Nationals Park on Aug. 23.

If you’re a Washington Nationals Fan Club Member, presale starts Thursday.

Public tickets go on sale Friday.

Check the Nats Park website for more details.

Last year, Bad Bunny was the champion of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies. His “El Último Tour Del Mundo” was the top Latin album.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

