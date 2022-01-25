Bad Bunny is headed to Nats Park for next tour

Acclaimed rapper Bad Bunny is launching another stadium tour — and he's coming to D.C. in August.

Last year, Bad Bunny was the champion of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies. His “El Último Tour Del Mundo” was the top Latin album.

The World’s Hottest Tour , with special guest DJ Alesso, will land at Nationals Park on Aug. 23.

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

