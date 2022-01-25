Bad Bunny is headed to Nats Park for next tour

Acclaimed rapper Bad Bunny is launching another stadium tour — and he’s coming to D.C. in August.
The World’s Hottest Tour, with special guest DJ Alesso, will land at Nationals Park on Aug. 23.
If you’re a Washington Nationals Fan Club Member, presale starts Thursday.
Public tickets go on sale Friday.
Check the Nats Park website for more details.
Last year, Bad Bunny was the champion of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies. His “El Último Tour Del Mundo” was the top Latin album.