Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Music News » Rapper Tyga arrested in…

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | Music News

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up