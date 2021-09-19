Firefly Music Festival requires vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

Attendees of Firefly Music Festival in Delaware will need to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.

DOVER, Del. — Attendees of an annual music festival in Delaware will need to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Firefly Music Festival will feature headliner Billie Eilish and Lizzo. It is begin Thursday at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, and will run through Sunday.

The Delaware State News reports that state health officials hope the prevention measures put in place will stop the festival from becoming a superspreader event.

The festival began in 2012, but was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The precautions come as Delaware is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 case rates spurred by the delta variant.

The state is averaging 466.6 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week.

