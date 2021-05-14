CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Singer Tank reveals he’s going deaf

CNN

May 14, 2021, 10:17 AM

R & B singer Tank is speaking out about losing his hearing, in an effort to help others who may face similar problems.

The 45-year-old crooner and actor best known for tunes like “Maybe I Deserve” and “When We” took to his verified Instagram account to post a video about what he’s been going through, saying, “I want to use my situation to encourage your situation.”

“I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left,” he said. “I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere.”

The Grammy nominee said he’s been seeing a doctor, getting tested and using medication, but doesn’t know yet why he’s going deaf.

“Don’t know how or why. I’m seeing a doctor, got MRI’s going on and medication and, you know, all of that.”

“But, it still hasn’t given me a reason to give up,” he said. “It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same: to be great, to be the greatest. And I want to say that for you, too.”

He also offered an update video in which he said one ear had actually gotten worse and that doctors had also found that he has a deviated septum.

The singer said he plans to document what’s happening in the hopes of helping others.

“No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself,” he said, “whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you: keep going, keep pushing.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

