Inventor of Compact Cassettes, which spawned countless mixtapes, dies at 94

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 9:32 AM

The man who invented cassette tapes in 1963, which spawned the recording of countless mixtapes for music lovers, has died at age 94.

Lou Ottens, while working with the Dutch company Royal Philips, came up with the idea of the Compact Cassette — a convenient analog magnetic tape recording format for audio recording and playback.

“We are very sad to have to inform you that Lou passed away peacefully on Saturday, 6 March 2021,” family member Arine Ottens told WTOP.

While vinyl records contained prerecorded music, the cassette tape enabled users to record their favorite songs from records or their radios onto the tape contained in the small plastic container, which measured 4 by 2.5 by 0.5 inches.

Long before digital playlists and streaming, music aficionados lovingly crafted strings of songs, with a short pause between them, commonly called a mixtape.

The fragility of the 1/8 inch tape, jockeying between two spools inside the cassette, often led to the tape turning upside down on the spools, or untangling within a cassette recorder installed in a car. Placing a pencil inside the holes of a cassette tape, and slowly twisting the pencils to rescue the tape became an invaluable skill.

Eventually, Ottens was also involved in the invention of the more durable compact disc, CDs, in the 1970s.

Ottens often downplayed his role in the invention of music-to-go: “Everything disappears in the world when it has done its time. So will I.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

