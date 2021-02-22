CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Music News » Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk…

Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they’re breaking up after 28 years.

The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue.” A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”

They released their debut album in 1993.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up