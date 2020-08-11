Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival postponed a year due to coronavirus

Organizers for the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival announced Monday the event will now be held in October 2021.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A jazz festival in Delaware has been postponed for a year due to safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally slated to be held this October.

Next year’s event will have the same lineup of artists.

Organizers say the festival will benefit a hospital in Rehoboth Beach.

The post said people can transfer their purchased tickets for next year’s event, give it to another person, or request a refund.

