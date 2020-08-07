Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new video stuns fans with appearance by Kylie Jenner

When the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's first collab dropped Friday, one revelation left fans stunned: Kylie Jenner.

The music video for “WAP” features the two rappers luxuriating in a huge, pastel-toned mansion — strutting down hallways and dancing with cheetahs.

About halfway in, the music stops and is replaced by the sound of clicking heels. The camera zooms in on the edge of a cheetah-print gown and slowly moves up. Anticipation is built. Then, it is revealed: Jenner, who says nothing in the video yet warrants a 25-second pause.

Many fans, it seems, were not exactly thrilled — so much so that a petition to remove Jenner from the video has already received more than 33,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

The description of the petition gets right to the point: “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone.”

On person took matters into her own hands, editing Jenner’s part out of the video and uploading it onto Twitter, where it has almost 300,000 views.

Jenner isn’t the only cameo in the “WAP” video. Artists like Normani, Mulatto, Sukihana and Rubi Rose are given cameos toward the end, in an effort to uplift fellow female musicians.

The problem many have with Jenner’s appearance is rooted in her history of what’s been coined as “blackfishing,” an attempt at mimicking the look and style of Black women. Just this year, Jenner posted a photo of herself on Twitter in a long, curly blonde wig with noticeably darker skin.

“When will your family be done cosplaying Black women?” one user bluntly asked.

Her appearance has become so denounced that Betty White began trending on Twitter in an effort to have White replace Jenner in the video.

But regardless of some fans’ opinion of Jenner, the video has been a hit, garnering 21 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.