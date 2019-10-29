Can of earworms: ‘Baby Shark Live!’ is coming to DC

You'll get a chance to hear the Nationals' unofficial fight song performed onstage next year. "Baby Shark Live!" is set for June 5–7 at National Theatre.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from the Washington Nationals’ 2019 season, it’s that “Baby Shark” is one sweet AF jam.

You’ll get your chance to hear it performed live onstage next year. And by “hear it performed live onstage,” I mean, “probably hear a recording of it while humans in foam costumes miserably hop around.”

Per a statement from Pinkfong, the South Korean educational entertainment company that blessed us with “Baby Shark”:

Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs, including ‘Five Little Monkeys,’ ‘Wheels on the Bus,’ ‘Jungle Boogie,’ ‘Monkey Banana Dance,’ and, of course, ‘Baby Shark!’

Yes, there are follow-up singles.

Let’s sample a few! Here’s the Pinkfong Crew’s funky cover of “Wheels on the Bus.”

DJ, DROP THAT BEAT.

Here’s their take on “Jungle Boogie,” which is nothing like Kool and the Gang’s version.

Finally, here’s “Monkey Banana Dance” — which, as I suspected, is about monkeys and bananas and involves dancing.

Does that hook sound familiar to you?

“Baby Shark Live!” is recommended for ages 2–6, but is “enjoyable for the entire family,” unlike a Phish show.

And, according to organizers, “a limited number of complimentary lap passes are available for children under the age of 2.” (Again, unlike a Phish show.)

Mom, Dad and everyone else 2 and older will still have to pay $39–$79 for a seat.

Learn more and order tickets from the National Theatre’s website.

