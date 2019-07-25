Skid Row to rock Rocky Gap Casino Resort for summer concert series

The metal band Skid Row will play at Rocky Gap Casino in Western Maryland for the casino's Rockin' Summer Concert Series.

Fans of 1980s rock, get your cans of hair spray ready: Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Western Maryland is bringing back “the glory days” of ’80s rock, and it’s welcoming none other than glam metal band Skid Row for its Rockin’ Summer Concert Series.

Skid Row, which topped Rolling Stone’s list of “50 Greatest Hair Metal Bands of All Time,” will perform live on the Rocky Gap Driving Range on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Skid Row has opened for Guns ‘n Roses and Van Halen. The band’s hits included “Youth Gone Wild,” “18 and Life” and “I Remember You.”

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the band Troublemaker as the opener.

Tickets are available online and range from $25 to $35.

All summer concerts at Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County are exclusively for those 21 and over.

