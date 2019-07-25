Home » Music News » Skid Row to rock…

Skid Row to rock Rocky Gap Casino Resort for summer concert series

Jennifer Ortiz

July 25, 2019, 10:03 AM

 Musicians Scotti Hill, Rob Hammersmith and Rachel Bolan of “Skid Row” are seen in 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

Fans of 1980s rock, get your cans of hair spray ready: Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Western Maryland is bringing back “the glory days” of ’80s rock, and it’s welcoming none other than glam metal band Skid Row for its Rockin’ Summer Concert Series.

Skid Row, which topped Rolling Stone’s list of “50 Greatest Hair Metal Bands of All Time,” will perform live on the Rocky Gap Driving Range on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Skid Row has opened for Guns ‘n Roses and Van Halen. The band’s hits included “Youth Gone Wild,” “18 and Life” and “I Remember You.”

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the band Troublemaker as the opener.

Tickets are available online and range from $25 to $35.

All summer concerts at Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County are exclusively for those 21 and over.

