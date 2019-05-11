202
Home » Music News » PHOTOS: Local music celebrated…

PHOTOS: Local music celebrated at block party for Grammy’s DC chapter

By Zeke Hartner May 11, 2019 4:00 pm 05/11/2019 04:00pm
5 Shares

The Recording Academy hosted its inaugural block party for the Grammy’s D.C. chapter at the City Winery on Friday. The event celebrated local music talent and featured performances and appearances by past Grammy nominees, including D.C. native Wale.

The event highlighted and celebrated the importance of the talented artists from D.C., Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

“This evening marked the celebration of that diverse resilient community, and shed a national spotlight on this local scene,” The Recording Academy said in a news release.

The evening featured performances by rappers D.R.A.M. and Chaz French, Richmond-based musician Angelica Garcia, the pop group MAKUTA, D.C. go-go band Rare Essence and singer-songwriter Kevin Ross as well as a special guest appearance by Wale.

Joe Clair from the Joe Clair Morning Show hosted Friday night’s block party.

The Recording Academy has been hosting the Grammy Awards since 1958. The group said it is dedicated to making sure musical talent is appreciated and a strong cultural influence.

“The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals,” The Academy said of their mission statement. “Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
City winery Living News Local News Music News The Recording Academy Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Doris Day dies
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays May 12-18
Today in History: May 14
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Celebrity deaths
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600