PHOTOS: Local music celebrated at block party for Grammy’s DC chapter

The Recording Academy hosted its inaugural block party for the Grammy's D.C. chapter at the City Winery on Friday and featured performances by local talent, including D.C. native Wale. See photos.

The Recording Academy hosted its inaugural block party for the Grammy’s D.C. chapter at the City Winery on Friday. The event celebrated local music talent and featured performances and appearances by past Grammy nominees, including D.C. native Wale.

Wale and Rare Essence perform at the WDC Chapter Block Party at City Winery DC on May 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Courtesy The Recording Academy/Brian Stukes)

The event highlighted and celebrated the importance of the talented artists from D.C., Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

“This evening marked the celebration of that diverse resilient community, and shed a national spotlight on this local scene,” The Recording Academy said in a news release.

The evening featured performances by rappers D.R.A.M. and Chaz French, Richmond-based musician Angelica Garcia, the pop group MAKUTA, D.C. go-go band Rare Essence and singer-songwriter Kevin Ross as well as a special guest appearance by Wale.

Joe Clair from the Joe Clair Morning Show hosted Friday night’s block party.

The Recording Academy has been hosting the Grammy Awards since 1958. The group said it is dedicated to making sure musical talent is appreciated and a strong cultural influence.

“The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals,” The Academy said of their mission statement. “Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage.”

