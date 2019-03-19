Ariana Grande fans can register to vote at her Sweetener World Tour concerts

There's no better time to be a good citizen than when you're waiting in line for an Ariana Grande concert.

There’s no better time to be a good citizen than when you’re waiting in line for an Ariana Grande concert.

The 25-year-old artist has partnered with HeadCount to allow concertgoers to register to vote during her Sweetener World Tour. The nonprofit organization works with music artists to set up voter registration booths at concerts and runs other programs to promote civic participation.

“Together, we designed #thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana’s fans make their voices heard,” the organization said on Twitter.

Fans can register at Grande’s concert, but can also text ARIANA to 40649 to register, volunteer, contact legislators or get a reminder on their 18th birthday to register to vote.

The Sweetener tour kicked off Monday in the Times Union Center in Albany, New York — and Grande’s fans were more than thrilled with the idea.

“She’s not having it (with) us young people not voting & letting them oldies control it all,” one fan said. “I love her.”

“This is insane,” another fan tweeted. “She’s on another level. Voting is so important and this is just… she’s amazing.”

HeadCount has partnered with other touring musicians before, including JAY-Z, Wilco, Phish, Dave Matthews Band and Dixie Chicks. Volunteers will also be at concerts of The Revivalists, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros., and other artists in the coming months.