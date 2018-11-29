Dave Matthews Band donates $5M for public housing in Charlottesville

The band said Thursday that the money will go toward fixing up the city’s public housing and building more. The money will come from the band, Dave Matthews personally and Red Light Management.

WASHINGTON — The Dave Matthews Band is donating $5 million to redevelop public housing in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Charlottesville Daily Progress reports that the band will include some of the proceeds from its Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 shows at the John Paul Jones Arena.

The band said Thursday that the money will go toward fixing up the city’s public housing and building more. The money will come from the band, Matthews personally and Red Light Management.

The Charlottesville shows will wrap up a short tour that began Tuesday in Ohio.

Last year, the band hosted and played a free concert of “music and unity” in Charlottesville including Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, The Roots and more in response to the deadly white nationalist rally in June 2017 there. Earlier this year, they joined with Common, Usher and other artists to play a concert marking a new memorial to lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama.