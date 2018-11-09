Back to your heart: Backstreet Boys announce world tour, new album

On Friday, Backstreet Boys released their latest single "Chances," announced their upcoming tenth studio album "DNA" and a world tour set for 2019. First American stop? D.C.'s Capital One Arena. Backstreet's back, alright!

WASHINGTON — Backstreet’s back, alright! Along with the release of a new single Friday, Backstreet Boys announced their upcoming tenth studio album “DNA” and a world tour set for 2019 that’s bound to be larger than life.

The ’90s pop heartthrobs will be making their first North American stop in D.C.’s Capital One Arena on July 12. It’s true. I mean it. From the bottom of my heart. Presale VIP tickets for members of the group’s Fan Club will be available Saturday at 10 a.m.

What can you expect on the tour? A live band, all the hits, half the new record and “surprises sprinkled in” into the 1 1/2 hour to two-hour show, AJ McLean told USA Today.

The Backstreet Boys will just be barely a month removed from their two 2 1/2 year long “Larger Than Life” residency in Las Vegas when they start up their world tour on May 11 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Quit playin’ games with my heart. With the Spice Girls coming back (except Posh Spice) for a British stadium tour, it’s almost as if someone’s trying to make the 1990s happen again.

Believe when I say I want it that way.

Below, listen to the Backstreet Boys’ newly released single, “Chances.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.