They’re back, minus Posh: Spice girls to tour UK next summer

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 11:15 am 11/05/2018 11:15am
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012 file photo, British band 'The Spice Girls' perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London. The Sun newspaper said Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, that the 1990s girl group is about to announce a new tour, but without original member Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON (AP) — The Spice Girls are coming back for a British stadium tour next summer.

The band plans to take the stage without fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who performed as “Posh Spice” during the group’s 1990s pop heyday.

The band said Monday that Beckham would not take part because of business commitments but “will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy.”

The tour will mark the first time the group has performed together since the 2012 Olympics.

June dates have been scheduled in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

