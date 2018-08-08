202
Van used by rock icons Aerosmith in ’70s found in the woods

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 8:27 am 08/08/2018 08:27am
Aerosmith performs at New York's Radio City Music Hall during the 11 Annual MTV Video Music Awards, Thursday night, Sept. 8, 1994. The musicians from left are, Joey Kramer, drums; Joe Perry, guitar; Steven Tyler, vocals; and Brad Whitford, guitar. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Long before Aerosmith filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans, the band traveled New England in a tiny van playing to smaller crowds.

That dilapidated van has been found in the woods of a small Massachusetts town.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the History Channel show “American Pickers,” located the van in Chesterfield, a town of about 1,200 residents 100 miles west of Boston.

The property owner said the 1964 International Harvester Metro van was there when he bought the land from someone with a connection to Aerosmith.

Ray Tabano, a founding member of Aerosmith, confirmed it was the van the rockers used in the 1970s.

The pickers paid $25,000 for it. Wolfe says it’s “a piece of American rock and roll history.”

