Starbucks playing Whitney Houston songs all day to mark late singer’s 55th birthday

For one moment in time, Starbucks will be honoring Whitney Houston — playing her hits all day Aug. 9 to honor the chanteuse's 55th birthday.

WASHINGTON — For one moment in time, Starbucks will be honoring Whitney Houston — playing her hits all day Aug. 9 to honor the chanteuse’s 55th birthday.

Starbucks will be playing a 55-song playlist throughout the day, according to a post on the official Instagram account for Whitney Houston, which is run by the the late singer’s estate.

The playlist, which features famous Houston hits, such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “I Will Always Love You,” and the “Greatest Love of All,” was assembled by Houston’s former music director Rickey Minor.

You can listen to the full playlist on Spotify.

Houston, whose multioctave voice broke barriers and helped her become one of the bestselling music artists of all time, died in 2012 after struggling for years with drug addiction.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.