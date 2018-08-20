PHOTOS: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Some of the biggest names in music attended this year's MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night. See photos.
WASHINGTON — Some of the biggest names in music attended this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night. See the stars on the red (well, pink) carpet, on stage and in the audience at Radio City Music Hall.
This year, the show went host-less and Jennifer Lopez won the highest award, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Here are the other winners of the 2018 MTV VMAs:
Video of the year: Camila Cabella, “Havana”
Artist of the year: Camila Cabello
Song of the year: “Rockstar,” Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Best new artist: Cardi B
Best collaboration: “Dinero,” Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B
Best pop: “No Tears Left to Cry,” Ariana Grande
Best hip hop: “Chun-li,” Nicki Minaj
Best Latin: “Mi Gente,” J Balvin and Willy William
Best dance: “Lonely Together,” Avicii featuring Rita Ora
Best rock: “Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons
Video with a message: “This is America,” Childish Gambino
Song of summer: “I Like It,” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Best art direction: “Ape—-,” (The Carters) Jan Houlevigue
Best choreography: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino), Sherrie Silver
Best cinematography: “Ape—-,” (The Carters), Benoit Debie
Best direction: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiromurai
Best editing: “Lemon,” (N.E.R.D. and Rihanna), Taylor Ward
Best visual effects: “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Loris Paillier
Push artist of the year: Hayley Kiyoko
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.