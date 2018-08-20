PHOTOS: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Some of the biggest names in music attended this year's MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night. See photos.

(L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform with Post Malone onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

WASHINGTON — Some of the biggest names in music attended this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night. See the stars on the red (well, pink) carpet, on stage and in the audience at Radio City Music Hall.

This year, the show went host-less and Jennifer Lopez won the highest award, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Here are the other winners of the 2018 MTV VMAs:

Video of the year: Camila Cabella, “Havana”

Artist of the year: Camila Cabello

Song of the year: “Rockstar,” Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Best new artist: Cardi B

Best collaboration: “Dinero,” Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Best pop: “No Tears Left to Cry,” Ariana Grande

Best hip hop: “Chun-li,” Nicki Minaj

Best Latin: “Mi Gente,” J Balvin and Willy William

Best dance: “Lonely Together,” Avicii featuring Rita Ora

Best rock: “Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons

Video with a message: “This is America,” Childish Gambino

Song of summer: “I Like It,” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Best art direction: “Ape—-,” (The Carters) Jan Houlevigue

Best choreography: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino), Sherrie Silver

Best cinematography: “Ape—-,” (The Carters), Benoit Debie

Best direction: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiromurai

Best editing: “Lemon,” (N.E.R.D. and Rihanna), Taylor Ward

Best visual effects: “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Loris Paillier

Push artist of the year: Hayley Kiyoko

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

