WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Movie News » Viola Davis to star…

Viola Davis to star in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

CNN

August 16, 2022, 9:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Viola Davis has been cast as a villain in “The Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

The film’s official Instagram released the news on Monday. The Oscar winner will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games.

The cast for the prequel also includes Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera.

The movie will follow Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel, “Songbirds and Snakes” and will focus on the story of Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12 in the 10th annual Hunger Games, where kids fight to the death in front of an audience.

Director Francis Lawrence talked about Davis’ character to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow’s savvy as a political operator develops in no small part due to his experiences with her as the games’ most commanding figure.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News | Movie News

Tags:

Viola Davis

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Navy's sea mission doesn't keep it out of the space business

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up