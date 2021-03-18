CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
AMC sets open dates for Georgetown, Md. movie theaters

Will Vitka

March 18, 2021

If you’re hankering to see a movie on the big screen in D.C. or Maryland, you’re in luck: AMC plans to reopen theaters in both areas soon.

Theaters in Prince George’s County and Montgomery County will open as soon as Friday. That includes Greenbelt, Largo, Oxon Hill and Beltsville.

The AMC in Georgetown is slated to open March 26, following the company’s “Safe & Clean” policy. Wheaton and Gaithersburg sites also will open March 26.

Theaters in Virginia are already open.

Overall, AMC said it expects to have 98% of its locations open by Friday.

“It was exactly one year ago that we closed all AMC locations in the United States. It gives me immense joy to say that by the end of next week we expect that 99% of our U.S. locations will have reopened,” CEO and President of AMC Adam Aron said in a statement.

“As we have done at all of locations around the country, AMC is reopening and operating with the highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which were developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health. AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing & automatic seat blocking in each auditorium, mandatory mask wearing, and upgraded air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important health, sanitization and cleanliness efforts.”

WTOP’s Jose Umana contributed to this story.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

