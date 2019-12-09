First trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ features scenes filmed in DC and Virginia

The first trailer for the Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was released Sunday.

The first trailer for the Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was released on Sunday.

The movie, which was partially filmed throughout Northern Virginia and D.C. during the spring of 2018, is set to be released in June 2020.

In the trailer, you see Gal Gadot — who plays Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman — at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in downtown D.C. and fighting off villains at the former Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia.

The original release date for the new film was supposed to have been in November, but director Patty Jenkins was granted more time to work on the highly anticipated sequel.

The action movie is based on the DC Comics character Wonder Woman, and is the follow-up to 2017’s Wonder Woman movie.

Besides Gadot in the titular role, Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah; with Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright.

The scenes boast a refreshing retro look, complete with cars, fashion and other visual themes typical of the early 1980s D.C. region.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.