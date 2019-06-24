Beyoncé and Donald Glover have us feeling the ‘Lion King’ love

A teaser of the "The Lion King" remake with Beyoncé and Donald Glover dueting on "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" has the internet in its feelings.

It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds believe the very best.

A teaser of the “The Lion King” remake with Beyoncé and Donald Glover dueting on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” has the internet in its feels.

Bey voices the character of Nala in the film and Glover stars as Simba.

Can you feel the love for Beyoncé’s take on Nala in ‘The Lion King’?

The recently released TV spot features the voices of the Grammy winners offering up a really good version of the song composed by Elton John with lyrics from Tim Rice.

Their duet plays during a scene featuring the voice of James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa from the 1994 original film.

Naturally, Beyoncé’s die-hard fan base was thrilled, but plenty of other people also weighed in on the eagerly awaited “photorealistic” remake.

Jon Favreau is directing the film, which also stars Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Billy Eichner, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Disney’s “The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, hits theaters July 19.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.