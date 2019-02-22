WATCH: Can you name every Oscar Best Picture winner? WTOP’s Jason Fraley can

It's just days until the 2019 Oscars, and it’s the perfect time to put WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley to the trivia test. Watch the video.

WASHINGTON – The 2019 Oscars are just days away, and WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley has made his predictions and reflected on past years.

It’s well known around these parts that Fraley is a walking entertainment encyclopedia.

According to WTOP legend, he can name every movie that’s ever won Best Picture and the corresponding year.

WTOP decided to put Fraley to the test, planting participants throughout the station to catch him off guard. See how he did in the video below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.