WATCH: Can you name every Oscar Best Picture winner? WTOP’s Jason Fraley can

By Ginger Whitaker February 22, 2019 10:03 am 02/22/2019 10:03am
WASHINGTON – The 2019 Oscars are just days away, and WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley has made his predictions and reflected on past years.

It’s well known around these parts that Fraley is a walking entertainment encyclopedia.

According to WTOP legend, he can name every movie that’s ever won Best Picture and the corresponding year.

WTOP decided to put Fraley to the test, planting participants throughout the station to catch him off guard. See how he did in the video below.

