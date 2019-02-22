2019 Oscar predictions

Which movies should win, could win and will win Sunday at the Oscars? WTOP film critic Jason Fraley makes his predictions.

WASHINGTON — The Oscars are so close we can taste them, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Unlike past years, there is no clear front-runner after a different winner at each award show.

So which movies might take home the gold?

Check out my predictions in the gallery below:

Best Picture Nominees: “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma,” “A Star is Born,” “Vice” Leader: Las Vegas odds are with “Roma” after DGA and BAFTA wins. Can Netflix make history as the first streaming film and first foreign-language film to win? Spoiler: I predicted “Green Book” in October, but last week’s WGA loss shows damage by controversies. Still, my gut tells me it might prevail like at the Globes and PGA. Upset? Deserving: “Black Panther” is the cultural phenomenon we’ll discuss for decades, so it could land an upset after winning at SAG with a nod to the “Most Popular Movie” idea. Snubbed: Why limit the field to just eight nominees when you have other gems like “A Quiet Place,” “Blindspotting,” “First Man,” “Tully” and “If Beale Street Could Talk?”

