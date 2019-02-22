Oscar bingo cards to help get you through Hollywood’s night of unpredictability

Need something to keep your viewing party guests entertained while the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants are on stage? Use CNN's 2019 Oscar night bingo cards.

The 91st Academy Awards are shaping up to be one the most unpredictable broadcasts in Oscar history. With no official host running the show and a series of wild card nominations, there’s no telling what is going to happen.

While we may not know who’s going to win, we do know there’s a good chance God, the Academy, and Bradley Cooper will be thanked in acceptance speeches.

Need something to keep your viewing party guests entertained while the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants are on stage? Use our 2019 Oscar night bingo cards. Check out the cards below and make sure to download them here.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.