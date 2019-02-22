202
Oscar bingo cards to help get you through Hollywood’s night of unpredictability

By CNN February 22, 2019 6:59 am 02/22/2019 06:59am
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Academy Awards producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss say that the 91st Oscars are in good shape for Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, both said they are feeling confident about the look, the flow and the presenters, which include A-listers and legends like Barbra Streisand, and even a few from outside of the movie business, like Serena Williams. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The 91st Academy Awards are shaping up to be one the most unpredictable broadcasts in Oscar history. With no official host running the show and a series of wild card nominations, there’s no telling what is going to happen.

While we may not know who’s going to win, we do know there’s a good chance God, the Academy, and Bradley Cooper will be thanked in acceptance speeches.

Need something to keep your viewing party guests entertained while the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants are on stage? Use our 2019 Oscar night bingo cards. Check out the cards below and make sure to download them here.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

