There’s no place like home: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters

By Rob Woodfork January 25, 2019 9:39 am 01/25/2019 09:39am
Actress Judy Garland portrays Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — In celebration of the film’s 80th anniversary, “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to theaters somewhere over the rainbow between Jan. 27-30.

Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events is bringing the 1939 musical classic to select theaters starting Sunday at 2 p.m., complete with special insight from TCM. The movie is also scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

“The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland as Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale, was nominated for 14 awards and won nine, including two Oscars for Best Music. The film was originally released on Aug. 25, 1939.

Get tickets online for a showing at a theater near you.

Topics:
Entertainment News Fathom Events Movie News the wizard of oz Turner Classic Movies
