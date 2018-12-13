2018’s top movie moments, from ‘Shallow’ to ‘The Shining’

A film doesn't have to be great to have a great moment. Here we look at some of our favorite movie moments from 2018 that stayed with us long after the credits rolled. Possible spoilers may follow.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A film doesn’t have to be great to have a great moment.
They’re not mutually exclusive of course, but a great movie moment is something more ephemeral — a few minutes of pure, inexplicable joy, or even jaw-dropping disbelief that you want to revisit immediately. It’s the kind of scene you fast-forward to, the kind you want to re-watch with friends and family, the kind that becomes a meme.
Here we look at some of our favorite movie moments from 2018 that stayed with us long after the credits rolled.
Possible spoilers may follow.
And, an honorable mention for a few movie moments that became memes: “I just wanted to take another look at you,” from “A Star Is Born”; “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good,” from “Avengers: Infinity War”; Henry Cavill gets ready to fight in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”
___
Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr