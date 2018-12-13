2018’s top movie moments, from ‘Shallow’ to ‘The Shining’

A film doesn't have to be great to have a great moment. Here we look at some of our favorite movie moments from 2018 that stayed with us long after the credits rolled. Possible spoilers may follow.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A film doesn’t have to be great to have a great moment.

They’re not mutually exclusive of course, but a great movie moment is something more ephemeral — a few minutes of pure, inexplicable joy, or even jaw-dropping disbelief that you want to revisit immediately. It’s the kind of scene you fast-forward to, the kind you want to re-watch with friends and family, the kind that becomes a meme.

Here we look at some of our favorite movie moments from 2018 that stayed with us long after the credits rolled.

Possible spoilers may follow.

ALLY TAKES THE STAGE IN “A STAR IS BORN” Surely literal goosebumps are a good sign that you’ve just seen a pretty stunning movie moment. That’s what happens every time I watch the electric “Shallow” scene in “A Star Is Born,” and, specifically where Lady Gaga’s Ally takes a deep breath and walks out on stage to join Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine and sing her song in front of thousands of people.

And, an honorable mention for a few movie moments that became memes: “I just wanted to take another look at you,” from “A Star Is Born”; “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good,” from “Avengers: Infinity War”; Henry Cavill gets ready to fight in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.