OLYMPICS NEWS: Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Motorsports » Caitlyn Jenner launches race…

Caitlyn Jenner launches race team in race series for women

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner is off to the races again, launching a team in a single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers.

Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality who had a failed bid for California governor, started the Jenner Racing team in the W Series for the 2022 season.

The 72-year-old Jenner will oversee the day-to-day running of her team, including the driver lineup and landing sponsors to compete in the series that often runs on Formula One race weekends.

The W Series opens in May in Miami.

“As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career,” she said. “A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport.”

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, debuted as a professional racing driver at the 24 Hours of Daytona race in 1980 as part of Jim Busby’s team. Jenner went on to compete professionally in the IMSA Camel GT Championship, as a factory driver for Ford Motor Company and Jack Roush, for the next six years, making a total of 57 starts.

“As has always been the case, I’m in it to win it,” she said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up