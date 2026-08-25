Montgomery Co. Schools superintendent looks ahead to new academic year in a ‘tight economic landscape’

This article is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Heading into the new school year, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor spoke with WTOP about the challenges and triumphs ahead for the school system.

What are you most looking forward to during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

We are building on last year’s academic performance success and will translate more of our ‘Future Ready’ strategic plan commitments into direct, visible support inside every classroom. We look forward to expanding equitable access to high-quality academic and specialty programs across all regions of our county and strengthening core instructional support in math and literacy.

Above all, we are eager to continue deepening trust and partnership with our community as we empower every student to thrive.

What is the biggest challenge your school district is facing during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Our primary challenge for the 2026-27 school year is balancing a tight economic landscape with an urgent obligation to deliver exceptional educational outcomes. There are two critical challenges this year: Generational delays to capital projects, where our school system infrastructure is literally crumbling around us, and rising operational costs that demand disciplined prioritization and tough decision-making.

Despite these challenges, our resolve is unchanged: We remain steadfast in our commitment to meet students where they are, deliver high-quality learning experiences and prioritize funding directly in the classroom.

What impact, if any, do you expect federal funding cuts to have on your school system for the upcoming 2026-27 school year?

Federal funding reductions disproportionately affect our most vulnerable students. In line with trends across Maryland, potential cuts risk impacting Title I equity initiatives, mental and behavioral health services, special education, (English) multilingual learner (EML) supports and critical after-school programming.

We are preparing for this to continue and have developed systems of care to prevent serious service impacts to our kids and families; however, this approach can’t last forever and we will need a more sustainable approach in the future.

What role will technology, including AI, play in learning for your teachers and students during the 2026-27 school year?

We are mindful of the impact of technology both in society and in the classroom. We are studying the screen time and impact of technology in classrooms this year and this will inform a lot going forward.

Following mandatory staff AI literacy training, we have given guidance on managing screen time for our youngest learners because we know that technology and AI will play an increasingly significant role in society moving forward.

These guidelines will help teachers leverage AI for instructional planning while teaching students how to use emerging technology safely, critically and productively. The bottom line: Our objective is to be intentional in use.