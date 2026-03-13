Montgomery County executive calls for 6% property tax rate hike to fund schools in budget proposal

As part of his final budget proposal as Montgomery County executive, Marc Elrich is recommending a 6% property tax rate increase he says is needed to fully fund Montgomery County Public Schools in the upcoming fiscal year.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Kate Ryan reports on Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich's proposed 2027 budget

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

As part of his final budget proposal as Montgomery County executive, Marc Elrich (D) is recommending a 6% property tax rate increase he says is needed to fully fund Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in the upcoming fiscal year.

Elrich presented his $8 billion operating budget proposal for fiscal year 2027 during a Friday afternoon press conference at Rockville’s Richard Montgomery High School. The proposal now heads to the County Council for review.

The fiscal year 2027 proposal represents a $420 million — or 5.5% — increase over the county’s $7.6 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2026. Fiscal year 2027 begins July 1.

“My budget has tax increases because I cannot instantly grow the county,” Elrich said during his budget presentation Friday. “You have to make investments to grow the county.”

Read more at Bethesda Today.