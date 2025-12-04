Live Radio
Water leak in Montgomery Co. displaces 1,000 residents

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

December 4, 2025, 7:43 AM

A massive water leak Wednesday afternoon forced Montgomery County officials to condemn a Safeway grocery store and a neighboring apartment building in Wheaton, displacing around 1,000 residents — and their pets.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a post on social media that there’s “no timeline on repairs or if generators will be able to be installed.”

Officials estimate roughly 300,000 gallons of water filled the lower level, Piringer said, submerging several utility rooms, including electrical and mechanical systems. Crews began pumping water out of the building late Wednesday afternoon.

As a precaution, power to both 11201 and 11215 Georgia Avenue has been cut, and it may take days before it can be safely restored.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert, who was at the scene Thursday morning, said he could see crates and crates of cabling outside.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security are working with residents who have been displaced, Piringer said.

A map of where the water leak happened is below.

A “Road Closed” sign was posted near a Safeway in Wheaton, Maryland, after a large building suffered a massive water leak. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Crews attempt to pump water out of a building in Wheaton, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
There’s no timeline on when things will be back to normal. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Emergency crews responded to the water leak in Wheaton, Maryland, late Wednesday. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
A building flooding in Montgomery county that has forced around a thousand people out of their apartments.  (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
One of the buildings impacted by the leak. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
