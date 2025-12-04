Water leak in Montgomery Co. displaces 1,000 residents

A massive water leak Wednesday afternoon forced Montgomery County officials to condemn a Safeway grocery store and a neighboring apartment building in Wheaton, displacing more than 1,000 residents.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Water leak in Montgomery Co. displaces at least 1,000

A massive water leak Wednesday afternoon forced Montgomery County officials to condemn a Safeway grocery store and a neighboring apartment building in Wheaton, displacing around 1,000 residents — and their pets.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a post on social media that there’s “no timeline on repairs or if generators will be able to be installed.”

Officials estimate roughly 300,000 gallons of water filled the lower level, Piringer said, submerging several utility rooms, including electrical and mechanical systems. Crews began pumping water out of the building late Wednesday afternoon.

As a precaution, power to both 11201 and 11215 Georgia Avenue has been cut, and it may take days before it can be safely restored.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert, who was at the scene Thursday morning, said he could see crates and crates of cabling outside.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security are working with residents who have been displaced, Piringer said.

A map of where the water leak happened is below.

A “Road Closed” sign was posted near a Safeway in Wheaton, Maryland, after a large building suffered a massive water leak. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Crews attempt to pump water out of a building in Wheaton, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue There’s no timeline on when things will be back to normal. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Emergency crews responded to the water leak in Wheaton, Maryland, late Wednesday. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue A building flooding in Montgomery county that has forced around a thousand people out of their apartments. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert One of the buildings impacted by the leak. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.