Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman to run as Democrat for Montgomery County Council

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman will run for the Montgomery County Council seat representing District 3 in the June 2026 Democratic primary, he told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

Ashman’s decision comes just two weeks after he was re-elected Nov. 4 to a four-year term for the third time, receiving around 73% of the vote in the nonpartisan election. Challenger Tiffany Kelly received just over 26% of the vote.

Ashman was first elected as mayor of Gaithersburg in 2015. He was again sworn in as mayor on Monday and filed paperwork to create his council campaign committee on Tuesday. Montgomery Perspective was first to report on the filing.

