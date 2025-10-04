Kensington Volunteer Fire Department celebrates its 100th anniversary

Members of the Kensington, Maryland, community gathered outside its town hall to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department.

The open house featured food trucks, face painting, a moon bounce, a fire truck pull and kids got to be a firefighter for a day.

“It’s a chance for kids to dress up like a firefighter and experience what it’s like,” said Sajad Ali, Kensington’s deputy fire chief. “Day to day activities.”

Along with honoring the fire department, Lynn Tantardini, president of the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, said they’re thanking the community.

“We’re here to bring our house to theirs,” Tantardini said.

Appreciation came up a lot at the open house, from both members of the community and the firefighters.

“To make a difference on what’s potentially someone’s worst day of their life brings me joy,” said Dan Henning, captain of the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department.

There were a lot of smiles at the open house, from parents and their children taking selfies in front of the firetrucks, to firefighters giving high-fives to the kids looking up at them like they were members of The Avengers.

You might not think someone who is 74 and a high school senior have that much in common, but you would be wrong.

Former Fire Chief Arthur Hawkins joined the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department in 1962 because he was inspired by his grandparents and parents who were involved with the fire department.

“My dad became the first career firefighter for Kensington,” Hawkins said.

That is the same reason Ashton Oliver, 17, said he wanted to join the family business.

“I was 11 or 12 years old when I would basically just hang out with my father in the fire station,” said Oliver. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I wanted to do that.”

