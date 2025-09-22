Toys for Tots Montgomery County needs another Christmas miracle in the form of a warehouse to make sure children in need get toys this winter.

Nearly a year after a WTOP listener came to the rescue to help make sure over 40,000 children in Montgomery County, Maryland, had a present under the tree on Dec. 25, Toys for Tots Montgomery County needs another Christmas miracle.

The warehouse that Elizabeth Scott, who is the coordinator for Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Montgomery County, told WTOP the warehouse that was donated last year is now rented. If another space is not found, Toys for Tots may be canceled in Montgomery County this year.

Last year, 43,000 children in Montgomery County received gifts thanks to Toys for Tots.

“I expect probably a lot more this year, since a lot of people have lost their jobs,” Scott said. “I’m expecting probably about 60,000 kids.

In the season of giving, Scott said she is thankful to not only the people who donate toys, but also the volunteers from Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, ROTC, local students and everyday moms and dads.

Scott understands the importance of volunteering better than most. Her connection to Toys for Tots dates back 60 years.

“My husband and I separated; they had sponsored me during this time. Back then they would give you one toy and one bag of groceries,” Scott said. “I promised myself that I would try to give back to those that helped me.”

Every year since, Scott and her family were a part of making sure other families did not go without on Christmas morning.

Now Scott needs help to make sure the giving continues.

“My wish for Christmas is that I can reach every disadvantaged child that is eligible to receive a toy, and most of all to have a warehouse to be able to distribute the toys to the children,” Scott said.

The warehouse of Scott’s dreams would be between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet with utilities and a bathroom in Gaithersburg.

Scott hopes to move into a warehouse by Oct. 1. It would be used to collect, separate, bag and store the toys until they are distributed.

Scott hopes to help Santa give out between 100,000 and 200,000 toys this year.

