‘Prayers have been answered’: Toys for Tots gifted with a warehouse in Montgomery County   

Toys for Tots was close to canceling its toy drive this year in Montgomery County, Maryland, because they couldn’t find a warehouse. Now, that won't be the case.

On Monday, Elizabeth Scott, the Montgomery County coordinator for Toys for Toys said the organization was a month away from canceling this year’s toy drive.

In what could be a plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie, Judy Shincarick was able to help save Christmas without having to be visited by three ghosts.

Shincarick heard Scott’s plea on WTOP Radio and told her boyfriend, Peter Drury, who just so happens to be the president and broker of the Drury Company, Inc.

Drury told WTOP that one of his clients agreed to allow Scott and Toys for Tots use its warehouse for free.

“The owner would like the credit given to the Baha’i community of Montgomery County. They are big into community and community service,” said Drury. “I know the owner very well, I’ve worked with him for 20 years and he is one of the nicest people on earth.”

The next person Drury reached out to along with his girlfriend was Scott, letting her know they had a place they wanted her to check out.

“Judy texted me, saying she spoke to Peter about me needing a spot for Toys for Tots this year,” said Scott. “Judy told me Peter said, ‘We can’t have these kids without having a Christmas this year.'”

Scott told WTOP that her dream was to find a warehouse near the Montgomery County Airport that was between 8,000 to 10,000-square-feet wide.

Scott’s dreams came true — the warehouse is only 10 minutes away from her home by the airport in Gaithersburg, and is 13,000 square feet.

The extra room may come in handy. Last year, enough children in Montgomery County received presents from Toys from Tots that they could have filled D.C.’s Capital One Arena.

“Last year, we served 23,000 kids. This year they told us it’s going to be larger,” she said.

For Scott, Toys and Tots is a way to give back. As she signed the contract for the warehouse, Scott pointed out that Friday was the birthday of one of her late sons.

Fifty-seven years ago, the single mother and her children received toys and food thanks to Toys for Tots. Since then, Scott and her family have been volunteers for the organization.

Scott, along with her daughter, looked around the warehouse with beaming faces on Friday and said that she was thankful.

“WTOP, y’all (are) my favorite. Thank you so much,” said Scott. “I couldn’t have done without you.”

