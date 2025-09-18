Live Radio
Montgomery County Sheriff Uy says allegations of toxic culture, retaliation are ‘meritless’

Elia Griffin, Bethesda Today

September 18, 2025, 10:46 AM

Nearly 80% of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s union members participated in a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Maxwell Uy’s leadership last week, voicing their frustrations and readiness for a new leader, union leaders said at a press conference in Rockville on Wednesday.

Gino Renne, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1994 MCGEO, said at the conference that during Uy’s term, morale has “collapsed” and that more than 30 deputies and staff have left the department, some choosing early retirement or choosing to work for a different law enforcement agency.

