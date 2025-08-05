Live Radio
Water main break closes southbound Wisconsin Avenue at Md. 410 in Bethesda

Jeffery Leon | jeffery.leon@wtop.com

August 5, 2025, 12:55 PM

The southbound lane of Wisconsin Avenue at East-West Highway in Bethesda, Maryland, was closed Tuesday after a water main break, and officials say it may be in effect for an “extended period of time.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation said that the break also closed two westbound turn lanes on East-West Highway.

Drivers should seek alternative routes around the closures and allow added time for traveling. Updates on the repairs can be monitored at MDOT’s CHART website.

A map of the closure area is below.

