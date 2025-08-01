1 dead, 1 injured after rollover vehicle crash in Montgomery Co.

A man is dead and another is injured after a vehicle crashed and overturned on the Inner Loop of The Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday.

A vehicle crashed and overturned on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Aug. 23, 2025. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/David Pazos) A vehicle crashed and overturned on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Aug. 23, 2025. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/David Pazos)

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m., between the Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road exits of Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Bystanders were able to remove two men from the car and started CPR on the side of the road, according to fire officials.

One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire and rescue.

